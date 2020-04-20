Pennsylvania residents react to new mask mandate

At eight o’clock on Sunday night, a new order went into effect.

Governor Wolf is mandating that all employees and customers wear masks inside essential businesses.

Prapip Upreti, Owner of UK Supermarket tells us, “The biggest thing is the safety of our customers that walk in, their families, and of course ourselves and our families. We’ve been reminding customers the past several days to wear their masks.”

The order also requires businesses to deny entry to customers who aren’t wearing masks.

Anyone over the age of two must wear a mask unless they have a medical condition that prevents it.

The order also establishing other safety measures like limiting business capacity to fifty percent.

Some customers say the new order is eye-opening.

Syed Khalid, Erie resident says, “Orginally when this whole thing came about, I didn’t take it to seriously. I was like, I’m young, it’s not going to affect me too much. I’m seeing that it’s been a really big problem, not just for the people but for our economy as well.”

Others say that they’re frustrated and feel they shouldn’t have to wear a mask if they’re a customer at a store.

Jeff Burgess, Cochranton resident says, “I think it’s stupid. Why should I have to wear a mask? I’m not sick? A bunch of people coming in here aren’t sick.”

Failure to follow these requirements could result in citations or fines.