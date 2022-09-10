One local nonprofit is partnering with UPMC Hamot for Reuse Fest.

This is an event that teaches the public about the importance of reusing materials.

Pennsylvania Resources Council is bringing nonprofit partners together to help raise awareness about all of the various missions.

The event benefits nonprofits through donations that they receive and by informing people of their work.

The general public also finds benefit within the event by being informed on how to reuse the materials and cut down on waste in landfills.

“All of the different nonprofit organizations have different missions, and they use materials for different purposes. Dress for Success for example uses the high-end, business-casual clothing that they receive to help women looking to reestablish themselves, to get in for job interviews and build a better professional life,” said Joshua Schuneman, Collection Events Manager for Pennsylvania Resources Council.

Other nonprofits in attendance of Reuse Fest are Green Scene Thrift and the ANNA Shelter.