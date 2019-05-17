Pennsylvania's unemployment rate at its lowest since 1976
Pennsylvania's new unemployment numbers are the lowest in 43 years as the commonwealth registers it's fifth straight month with falling numbers.
The unemployment rate for April of this year is 3.8%, half percentage point down from April of 2018. That compares with a 3.6 percent national rate across the country.
Other numbers of note: Pennsylvania jobs increased by 58,300 in the last 12 months, the number of jobless in pennsylvania now within 4-thousand of the all time low. These are the lowest jobless numbers since 1976.
