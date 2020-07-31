Pennsylvania Safety Alliance launched with gun safety for Pennsylvanians in mind

A new Pennsylvania organization is trying to pass laws to keep people safe from guns.

The Pennsylvania Safety Alliance was launched this week.

Their mission is to save lives and prevent injury by promoting sensible, evidence-based gun policies. They say too many people die in the state from guns.

“Many Pennsylvanians enjoy the use of their guns. They enjoy the recreation, they have guns for protection, and we are not about taking those guns away. What we are about is sensible measures that can make sure that all of us, people with guns and people without guns, are safer.” said Jennifer Clarke, Public Interest Law Center.

Clarke says last year, over 16,000 people died in Pennsylvania from guns. Two-thirds were from suicides, the rest were homicides.