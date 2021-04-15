Pennsylvania school districts discuss Level Up coalition to support underfunded districts

School districts from all over Pennsylvania met on Thursday to discuss the Level Up Campaign for bringing more money into schools.

According to Superintendent Brian Polito, Erie’s Public Schools are in the top ten for underfunded schools in Pennsylvania.

The Level Up coalition is to increase funding to the 100 severely underfunded school districts across the state. Polito says, under this proposal, Erie schools would receive $2.9 million.

“I believe what they are doing is using the current fair funding formula but just driving it to drive $100 million to the top 100 most underfunded school districts across the state.” Polito said.

Polito says the state will hopefully adopt the budget sometime in May.