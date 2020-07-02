Pennsylvania Sea Grant remind you to keep boats and kayaks clean in order to prevent the spread of invasive species

Members of the Pennsylvania Sea Grant want to remind you to keep boats and kayaks clean in order to prevent the spread of invasive species.

This year however, the approach is going to be different. There is a new public service announcement asking boaters to clean, drain and dry boating equipment.

This is part of a TV, radio and social media blitz that became necessary when COVID concerns shut down the traditional boating events.

The message is the same even if the approach is different this year.

“So we’re really focusing on a virtual event using social media platforms, news, radio, really any way we can spread the message far and wide,” said Sara Stahlman from the Pennsylvania Sea Grant.

For more information and tips on preventing invasive species click here.