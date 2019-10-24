Pennsylvania Senate considers puppy mill crackdown

There’s been a renewed effort in Harrisburg this week in support of Victoria’s Law, which would place tighter restrictions and stiffer penalties on puppy mills.

The measure is named after Victoria, a female German shepherd who developed a paralyzing illness and may have passed the condition on to hundreds of puppies she gave birth to while in a puppy mill.

The bill is designed to push pet stores into only selling puppies raised by humane breeders and requiring anyone selling a puppy to disclose how the animal was raised.

The Humane Society has identified Pennsylvania as being one of the worst states for puppy mills, 12 of the society’s “Horrible 100” puppy mills are located in Pennsylvania