Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home holds event honoring Veterans







Veterans and community members joined together this morning in order to honor veterans.

The Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home held an event this morning in order to salute those who have served our country.

During the event, Mayor Joe Schember made remarks in celebration of the veterans.

Also participating in the event was the Mercyhurst Prep Show Choir and the Pride of PA Army ROTC.

“For me, this is not only a way to give back for all the veterans in Erie, which we have a really high population of, but also to just honor my family too who have done their time,” said Michael Dobransky, Captain, Color Guard.

Veterans Day celebrations will continue tomorrow with the City of Erie’s Veterans Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m.