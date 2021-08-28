Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home hosts all day US Army Field Band saxophone quartet and chamber brass quintet

The Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home is hosting an all day US Army Field Band saxophone quartet and chamber brass quintet.

One of the saxophonists of the US Army Field Band said that the all day music event is a way to honor many veterans.

He said that music in general is a way to connect the American people while comforting veterans.

This makes the band known to be what they stand for.

“Music has the ability to connect with people in ways we can’t even describe. It makes that connection with people and as members of the U.S. Army Field Band that is what’s all about,” said Brian Sacawa, Saxophonist, US Army Field Band.

There’s a free public concert Saturday August 28th at 7 p.m. at Liberty Park.

