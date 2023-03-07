A unique sport takes over the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

The VNEA Pennsylvania State 8-Ball Tournament is back in Erie. For the past 40 years, this event has tremendously grown.

Starting in local bars and taverns, it now requires more than 200 tables and is the fourth-largest 8-ball tournament in the county. The executive director of Erie Sports Commission said this weekend will be great a economic engine for Erie in March.

“You can’t run tournaments like this without great organizers and Warner Coin Machine, who started this tournament 40 years ago in a bar in Erie, and obviously, it has evolved to being held in here with almost 200 pool tables. I can’t say enough about the work that they do and the planning and the expertise that goes into putting this tournament on year after year,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director, Erie Sports Commission.

The event will take place this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center.