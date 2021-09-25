Pennsylvania State Button Society hosts Autumn Amazement Buttons by the Bay show

Buttons by the thousands were on display at the Bel-Aire Hotel and Conference Center in Erie.

The Pennsylvania State Button Society hosted “Autumn Amazement Buttons by the Bay.”

Even though buttons are a common everyday object, there were extraordinary examples and collections of all sorts including glass, brass, military and uniform buttons.

“People from all walks of life collect buttons because they are bare art, history and materials all in one. Made out of glass, made out of bone, metal, copper, and variety you can imagine as buttons,” said Mary Jane Koenig, President of French Valley Button Club.

Some of the buttons on display were even pre-Civil War.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists