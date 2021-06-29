Pennsylvania State Police and first responders investigate reports of smoke coming from a house off of Lake Pleasant and Sampson Roads

Pennsylvania State Police along with other first responders were called to a house on Sampson Road in Greene Township.

Crews responded to reports of smoke in a house off of Lake Pleasant Road and Sampson Road.

Pennsylvania State Police along with other emergency vehicles are currently on the scene.

The roads are completely blocked off at both intersections as the crews continue to respond at the house.

The coroner was on scene earlier, but at the moment we have no information as to how many victims or what the current situation is.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Update: It has been confirmed that three people are now dead at this scene.

