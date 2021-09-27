Pennsylvania State Police announce arrest of trooper following disturbance call

The Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of Trooper Dustin Schumacher.

This arrest came following a disturbance call made on the morning of September 27th in Claysville Borough, Washington County.

Trooper Schumacher faces the following felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident:

Aggravated Assault, 18 Pa. C.S. §2702(a)(3)

Resisting Arrest, 18 Pa. C.S. §5104

Disorderly Conduct, 18 Pa. C.S. §5503(a)(4)

These charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop B Belle Vernon Criminal Investigation Unit in District Court 27-3-10.

Trooper Schumacher was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert Redlinger and has been transported to the Washington County Prison. His bail has been set at $5,000.

Trooper Schumacher enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in April of 2016 and graduated as a member of the 146th cadet class.

He was assigned to the patrol section of Troop B, Belle Vernon.

Trooper Schumacher has now been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.

