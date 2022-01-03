Pennsylvania State Police announce results of New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement results

The Pennsylvania State Police have investigated 471 motor vehicle crashes. During these crashes, two individuals were killed and 97 others were injured.

This investigation took place during the New Year’s holiday weekend from December 31st, 2021 to January 2nd, 2022.

Alcohol played a factor in eight percent of the crashes including one of the fatal crashes. Over the weekend there were 278 DUI arrests.

State troopers also arrested 248 individuals on criminal charges and issues 10,233 traffic citations.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2021-22 (3 days) 471 2 2 97 41 1 2019-20 (3 days) 460 1 1 87 30 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021-22 (3 days) 278 3,632 68 310 6,223 2019-20 (3 days) 279 6,410 66 476 9,238

For more information on the 2022 New Year’s holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, click here. These statistics cover only those incidents that were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents which other law enforcement agencies responded to.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, the statistical information was not collected during the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday driving period.