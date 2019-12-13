Pennsylvania State Police announces 104 new troopers

Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 104 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.
The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training.
Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Matthew S. Haber, Lehigh County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Stephen T. Schramm, Lycoming County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Michael B. Giacobbe, Wayne County
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Shawn M. Vigne, Cambria County
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
Michael K. Burkholder of Somerset County
Scott Genser of Allegheny County
Robert V. Martin III of Indiana County
Nicholas M. Moore of Huntingdon County
Thomas M. Mortimer IV of Westmoreland County
Shawn M. Vigne of Cambria County
Troop B, Belle Vernon
Kevin R. Berkeybile of Allegheny County
Anthony M. Parente of Allegheny County
Kenneth W. Windows of Tioga County
Troop B, Pittsburgh
Michael Rosky of Westmoreland County
Eric M. Shrum Dunmyer of Beaver County
Troop B, Uniontown
Taylor M. Atkinson of Fayette County
David W. Fogle Jr. of Blair County
Michael A. Geoghegan of Monroe County
James T. Hanley of Westmoreland County
Johnathon M. Mosier of Bradford County
Jay A. Sandt of Northampton County
Troop B, Washington
Christopher L. Fox of Clarion County
Shawn P. Gorman of Susquehanna County
Stephen T. Schramm of Lycoming County
Troop B, Waynesburg
Joshua M. Cree of Fayette County
Matthew A. Treible of Carbon County
Troop C, Lewis Run
Louis L. Crawford of Crawford County
Troop C, Clearfield
Lindsey A. Thompson of Honolulu, Hawaii
Troop C, Lewis Run
Matthew D. Lindholm of Jefferson County
Michael J. Reese of Westmoreland County
Carlos R. Sanchez of Dauphin County
Eric B. Swartz of Monongalia County, West Virginia
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Dalton T. Granville of Clearfield County
Craig A. Hooven of Clearfield County
Troop D, Butler
Samantha L. James of Beaver County
Ethan A. Rensel of Butler County
Dustin A. Scheerbaum of Venango County
Troop E, Corry
Corey D. Schwab of Venango County
Troop E, Erie
Adam G. Black of Erie County
Andrew S. Forse of Allegheny County
Mihaly I. Kadar of Delaware County
Tory M. Nocera of Mercer County
Ian T. Ward of Indiana County
Troop E, Franklin
Justin L. Marvin of Venango County
Troop E, Girard
Jonathan Roberts of Erie County
Troop E, Meadville
Brock W. Nardozzi of Beaver County
Troop E, Warren
Rusty A. Surrena of Venango County
Troop F, Emporium
Oliver E. Barbour of Lycoming County
Justin A. Winner of Northumberland County
Troop F, Milton
Levi M. Eck of Lycoming County
James Gutierrez of Berks County
Matthew G. Mills Jr. of Clinton County
Troop F, Montoursville
Brian A. Moore of Clinton County
Troop H, Carlisle
Thomas B. Clark of Cumberland County
Lucas O. Dixon of Blair County
Yoon H. Jang of Monongalia County, West Virginia
Joshua D. Johnson of York County
Denardo W. McEachron of Monroe County
Troop H, Chambersburg
Dylan T. Chapman of Luzerne County
Michael E. Garbacik II of Luzerne County
Connor J. Graber of Fairfax County, Virginia
Daniel A. Gunnell of Fulton County
Devin M. Heckman of Franklin County
Tristan Q. Shoopack of Berks County
Daniel R. White of Bedford County
John R. Wickiser of Luzerne County
Troop H, Gettysburg
Michael Bivens of Adams County
Troop H, Harrisburg
Adam W. Beidler of Berks County
Vincent R. Browning of Dauphin County
Anna C. Desousa of Northampton County
Rene E. Rios of Berks County
Jessica L. Vybiral of Erie County
Troop H, Lykens
Derek J. Flail of Schuylkill County
Michael B. Giacobbe of Wayne County
Troop H, Newport
Brittany M. Barkell of Bradford County
Keith A. Gillam of Dauphin County
Alex J. Kaltenbach of Centre County
Tre’ S. Nelson of Carbon County
Troop J, Avondale
Anthony R. Stoltzfus of Dauphin County
Devin T. Terwilliger of Middlesex County, New Jersey
Isaac A. Warren of Lancaster County
Troop J, Embreeville
Paul J. Fantasia Jr. of Chester County
Kyle R. Lewis of New Castle County, Delaware
Troop J, Lancaster
Kevin L. Lynch of Lehigh County
Edward A. Zema of Berks County
Troop J, York
Eric J. Dressler of York County
Shane R. Dressler of York County
Michael A. Reynolds of York County
Troop K, Media
William D. Corvese of Delaware County
Michael A. Dolan of Middlesex County, New Jersey
Henry Kim of Montgomery County
Jennifer R. Paullin of Centre County
Mario D. Solis of Jefferson County, New York
Jared P. Wendling of Chester County
Troop K, Philadelphia
John A. Stakeman Jr. of Atlantic County, New Jersey
Troop K, Skippack
James K. McGuire of Northampton County
Armond Pacentine of Lehigh County
Michael C. Soto Jr. of Northampton County
Matthew G. Taylor of Northampton County
Troop L, Jonestown
Matthew S. Haber of Lehigh County
Bret T. McGrath of Schuylkill County
Troop L, Reading
Nathan R. Klinger of Schuylkill County
Zachary E. McDonald of Schuylkill County
Troop L, Schuylkill Haven
Thomas W. Robin of Schuylkill County
Troop N, Fern Ridge
John B. Van Buren of Columbia County
Troop N, Stroudsburg
William C. Boerstler of Northampton County
Samantha N. Doherty of Monroe County
Jacob Z. Hammond of Lehigh County
Troop P, Laporte
Derek J. Martin of Luzerne County
Troop P, Towanda
Anh Q. Le of Luzerne County
Troop R, Blooming Grove
Alexander R. Carling of Lackawanna County
Megan L. Welsh of Pike County
Troop R, Gibson
Daniel A. Deleo of Lackawanna County
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.