Pennsylvania State Police announces 104 new troopers

Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 104 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training.

Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Matthew S. Haber, Lehigh County

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Stephen T. Schramm, Lycoming County

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Michael B. Giacobbe, Wayne County

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Shawn M. Vigne, Cambria County

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Michael K. Burkholder of Somerset County

Scott Genser of Allegheny County

Robert V. Martin III of Indiana County

Nicholas M. Moore of Huntingdon County

Thomas M. Mortimer IV of Westmoreland County

Shawn M. Vigne of Cambria County

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Kevin R. Berkeybile of Allegheny County

Anthony M. Parente of Allegheny County

Kenneth W. Windows of Tioga County

Troop B, Pittsburgh

Michael Rosky of Westmoreland County

Eric M. Shrum Dunmyer of Beaver County

Troop B, Uniontown

Taylor M. Atkinson of Fayette County

David W. Fogle Jr. of Blair County

Michael A. Geoghegan of Monroe County

James T. Hanley of Westmoreland County

Johnathon M. Mosier of Bradford County

Jay A. Sandt of Northampton County

Troop B, Washington

Christopher L. Fox of Clarion County

Shawn P. Gorman of Susquehanna County

Stephen T. Schramm of Lycoming County

Troop B, Waynesburg

Joshua M. Cree of Fayette County

Matthew A. Treible of Carbon County

Troop C, Lewis Run

Louis L. Crawford of Crawford County

Troop C, Clearfield

Lindsey A. Thompson of Honolulu, Hawaii

Troop C, Lewis Run

Matthew D. Lindholm of Jefferson County

Michael J. Reese of Westmoreland County

Carlos R. Sanchez of Dauphin County

Eric B. Swartz of Monongalia County, West Virginia

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Dalton T. Granville of Clearfield County

Craig A. Hooven of Clearfield County

Troop D, Butler

Samantha L. James of Beaver County

Ethan A. Rensel of Butler County

Dustin A. Scheerbaum of Venango County

Troop E, Corry

Corey D. Schwab of Venango County

Troop E, Erie

Adam G. Black of Erie County

Andrew S. Forse of Allegheny County

Mihaly I. Kadar of Delaware County

Tory M. Nocera of Mercer County

Ian T. Ward of Indiana County

Troop E, Franklin

Justin L. Marvin of Venango County

Troop E, Girard

Jonathan Roberts of Erie County

Troop E, Meadville

Brock W. Nardozzi of Beaver County

Troop E, Warren

Rusty A. Surrena of Venango County

Troop F, Emporium

Oliver E. Barbour of Lycoming County

Justin A. Winner of Northumberland County

Troop F, Milton

Levi M. Eck of Lycoming County

James Gutierrez of Berks County

Matthew G. Mills Jr. of Clinton County

Troop F, Montoursville

Brian A. Moore of Clinton County

Troop H, Carlisle

Thomas B. Clark of Cumberland County

Lucas O. Dixon of Blair County

Yoon H. Jang of Monongalia County, West Virginia

Joshua D. Johnson of York County

Denardo W. McEachron of Monroe County

Troop H, Chambersburg

Dylan T. Chapman of Luzerne County

Michael E. Garbacik II of Luzerne County

Connor J. Graber of Fairfax County, Virginia

Daniel A. Gunnell of Fulton County

Devin M. Heckman of Franklin County

Tristan Q. Shoopack of Berks County

Daniel R. White of Bedford County

John R. Wickiser of Luzerne County

Troop H, Gettysburg

Michael Bivens of Adams County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Adam W. Beidler of Berks County

Vincent R. Browning of Dauphin County

Anna C. Desousa of Northampton County

Rene E. Rios of Berks County

Jessica L. Vybiral of Erie County

Troop H, Lykens

Derek J. Flail of Schuylkill County

Michael B. Giacobbe of Wayne County

Troop H, Newport

Brittany M. Barkell of Bradford County

Keith A. Gillam of Dauphin County

Alex J. Kaltenbach of Centre County

Tre’ S. Nelson of Carbon County

Troop J, Avondale

Anthony R. Stoltzfus of Dauphin County

Devin T. Terwilliger of Middlesex County, New Jersey

Isaac A. Warren of Lancaster County

Troop J, Embreeville

Paul J. Fantasia Jr. of Chester County

Kyle R. Lewis of New Castle County, Delaware

Troop J, Lancaster

Kevin L. Lynch of Lehigh County

Edward A. Zema of Berks County

Troop J, York

Eric J. Dressler of York County

Shane R. Dressler of York County

Michael A. Reynolds of York County

Troop K, Media

William D. Corvese of Delaware County

Michael A. Dolan of Middlesex County, New Jersey

Henry Kim of Montgomery County

Jennifer R. Paullin of Centre County

Mario D. Solis of Jefferson County, New York

Jared P. Wendling of Chester County

Troop K, Philadelphia

John A. Stakeman Jr. of Atlantic County, New Jersey

Troop K, Skippack

James K. McGuire of Northampton County

Armond Pacentine of Lehigh County

Michael C. Soto Jr. of Northampton County

Matthew G. Taylor of Northampton County

Troop L, Jonestown

Matthew S. Haber of Lehigh County

Bret T. McGrath of Schuylkill County

Troop L, Reading

Nathan R. Klinger of Schuylkill County

Zachary E. McDonald of Schuylkill County

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Thomas W. Robin of Schuylkill County

Troop N, Fern Ridge

John B. Van Buren of Columbia County

Troop N, Stroudsburg

William C. Boerstler of Northampton County

Samantha N. Doherty of Monroe County

Jacob Z. Hammond of Lehigh County

Troop P, Laporte

Derek J. Martin of Luzerne County

Troop P, Towanda

Anh Q. Le of Luzerne County

Troop R, Blooming Grove

Alexander R. Carling of Lackawanna County

Megan L. Welsh of Pike County

Troop R, Gibson

Daniel A. Deleo of Lackawanna County

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.