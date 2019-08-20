Pennsylvania State Police asking for horse donations

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are asking for an unusual donation. They are looking for horses.

The Troopers are looking for donations to their compliment of 28 that will initially be sent to the State Police Academy Stables in Hersey, Pennsylvania.

Once trained, they will participate in parades, searches, crowd control, and other functions. After their service is over, the police will offer the horse back to the owner, or find a suitable home if the owner can’t take the animal.

They are looking for draft and draft cross horses, 5 to 15 years old, with a height of between 16 and 18 hands at the shoulder. A quiet disposition is also desired.

To arrange a donation or for more information you can contact Corporal Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or by email at cneidigh@pa.gov.