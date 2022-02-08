Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Lawrence Park still closed to the public

It still may be some time before the Lawrence Park barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is reopened to the public.

The building is closed to the public as a new heating system is installed.

The project is being hit with delays mostly from the aging building and the installation is taking longer than expected.

Some troopers are on the grounds, but they have been told not to enter or hang out in the building while those repairs are underway.

No word has been released on when the building will be reopened to the public.