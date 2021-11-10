Pennsylvania State Police block off area near Kinter Hill Road in Edinboro

According to an eye witness, a large contingent of Pennsylvania State Police vehicles blocked off an area near Kinter Hill Road in Edinboro.

According to reports from the scene, multiple police cruisers and state troopers were gathered in the neighborhood.

It was also reported that personnel wearing camouflage gear were also on scene. One of these individuals said that they were called to the scene and then told to stand down.

Reports of the presence began around 5:45 p.m. on November 10th with police leaving the scene and unblocking the road around 8:15 p.m.

