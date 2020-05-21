1  of  3
Pennsylvania State Police brings community together with “Chalk Our Walk” event

Local News
Pennsylvania State Police Troop E helping to give everyone a break from the COVID-19 pandemic through a creative outlet.

The troop hosting a “Chalk Our Walk” event. Community members were welcomed throughout the morning and afternoon to stop by and leave a creative art piece or leave words of encouragement.

Everyone was socially distant from non-family members.

“I think it’s a positive thing for the community. It gets kids to interact with us in other ways than just what we do as our job. It shows we’re positive and trying to interact with the community more.” said Trooper Katelyn Blount.

