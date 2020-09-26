Pennsylvania State Police charge man who they said kidnapped a couple at gunpoint

Pennsylvania State Police have now charged a man who they said kidnapped a couple at gunpoint here in Erie.

Brandon Auen allegedly entered a house over on Auburn Street and pointed a gun at the man and woman inside of the house.

Police said that Auen also hit the woman with the gun and his fist.

Auen then forced the couple to drive him to what he claimed was his camp near Spartansburg where he would then kill them.

The man driving the vehicle then intentionally crashed the car into a guard rail.

Auen is now sitting in the Erie County Prison and faces 21 charges including attempted homicide.