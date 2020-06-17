Pennsylvania State Police continue search for armed suspect

Today was a busy day for local law enforcement as reports of someone stealing a car at gunpoint and fleeing the police came in.

Police are currently still searching for this person. This individual is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they along with several other departments were most recently searching for this man in the area of Wintergreen Gorge.

State Police told people in the area to lock their doors.

This started in the early afternoon when police responded to shots fired near Edinboro Manor. Original reports stated that shots were fired at police.

We had a chance to stop by the Edinboro Police Station and one officer there stated that some witnesses said that there were shots fired, but the officer said that police did not report any shooting.

The suspect is described as a white male and the vehicle he stole is a white Chevy Silverado extended cab.

Police have been searching in the Mill Village area and then headed over to search in the Wintergreen Gorge area.

As stated the man is considered armed and dangerous so police are saying do not approach him. Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you see the vehicle.

Police said that they concluded their search of Wintergreen Gorge and are following up on all leads.