Pennsylvania State Police expands on program that helps law enforcement investigate and stop hate crimes

The Pennsylvania State Police are expanding on a program that not only helps local law enforcement investigate hate crimes, but may even stop them as well.

The expansion of the Heritage Affairs Program will detect specially chosen troopers to various sections of the state.

The officers will also work with local community groups in an attempt to diffuse volatile situations before they erupt on the street.

“Conversely having those organizers know that the PSP is here to listen and address those concerns before it rises to an issue where you have to unrest or tension, that’s really the goal of the expansion of the heritage system is,” said Ryan Tarkowski, Pennsylvania State Police Communications Director.

The Heritage officers also will help train other officers in bias training and deescalation techniques.