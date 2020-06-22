Pennsylvania State Police expected to provide update on double homicide investigation

Pennsylvania State Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office are expected to give an update this afternoon about a double homicide investigation.

Here is a breakdown of what we know so far about said investigation.

This was a three day investigation that involved two murder victims, multiple stolen cars and a 22 hour man hunt.

25-year-old Cody Potthoff is behind bars and is facing a number of charges in this case. Two of these charges are for murder.

State Police explained that they were searching for a stolen Chevorlet Silverado and once it was found and later brought in, investigators discovered a body.

That person was identified as 41-year-old Ian Welden according to the Erie County Coroner. According to the Coroner, Welden died from gun shot wounds to the head.

State Police then served a search wattant to 8696 Route 89 because they believe that is the last place which Welden was alive.

Also around that home is a wooded area which led them to believe that a second missing person could be out there.

This is when State Police found the body of 66-year-old John Burick who the coroner said died from a gun shot wound to the head.

Police have also arrested 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman who is being charged as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse.

The City of Erie also issued an arrest warrant for Potthoff and in that case he is being accused of attempted homicide. That report occurred on June 11th.

The agencies are expected to provide an update at 3:00 Monday afternoon and we will continue to bring you the latest on the investigation.