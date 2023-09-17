Pennsylvania State Police gave people free car seat checks at Dobler Hose and Ladder Company in Girard.

A certified child seat safety technician made sure to check that car seats were either safely installed or they would install them for you free of charge.

A trooper also shared information with people on the best practices to follow when it comes to installation, use of the seat and how to properly fasten a child in.

They also checked the car seats for recalls. State police added that it’s crucial to make sure your child is safe while traveling.