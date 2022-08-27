The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that took place on Aug. 26.

This crash took place between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

According to police, residents in the area of Shorewood Drive in Harborcreek heard several loud crash noises.

It was reported that multiple mailboxes were struck and damaged beyond repair.

The vehicle involved was described as a red/maroon Infinity Q50 passenger vehicle.

This vehicle should have heavy front end end damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Erie and reference incident number PA221093474.