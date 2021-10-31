Pennsylvania State Police investigate incident at Walmart on Downs Drive

Pennsylvania State Police Erie is investigating an incident that occurred at Walmart on Downs Drive in Summit Township.

The male suspect is described at a thin male about 5’3″ to 5’6″ and 120 to 130 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a mask but has facial hair according to surveillance video. The suspect was wearing either black or navy quarter zip up sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and was last seen in the area of Lowes in Summit Township.

Anyone with information on this suspect or coming into contact with someone matching this description is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Murphy at 814-898-1641.

