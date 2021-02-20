Pennsylvania State Police investigate missing Mercer County man

Police in Mercer County are looking for a man who was reported missing from his home on Thursday.

Russell Myers, 53, was reported missing by his family. The family said that Myers left home on Long Hill Road about 2 p.m. on Thursday and never returned.

Myers is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with blue eyes, white hair, and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat and Carhart bib overalls.

Myers is also missing his right arm from a motorcycle accident that occurred a year ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer at 724-662-6162.