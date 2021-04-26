Pennsylvania State Police investigate report of theft from Pleasant Ridge Manor

Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating a report of theft from the county’s Pleasant Ridge Manor nursing home.

Here is more about this ongoing investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating theft at Pleasant Ridge Manor as well as another local business.

The Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Unit is looking into theft at Pleasant Ridge Manor nursing home.

State police said that Pleasant Ridge Manor is not the only victim here as another local business is under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, however some staff from Pleasant Ridge Manor have resigned.

Erie County Executive’s Office said that they are aware of this ongoing investigation. They said that there next steps will depend on the state police’s findings.

“The county administration is aware of an ongoing investigation by the state police of Pennsylvania regarding Pleasant Ridge Manor and it’s a personnel matter from our understanding,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration for the Erie County Executive’s Office.

Lee said that because it is an ongoing personnel matter, the county is unable to make any additional comment.

The county executive’s office will take the appropriate steps when the time comes.

“Once the county receives the findings from Pleasant Ridge, we will review them thoroughly and identify if there’s something we need to do differently as it pertains to the nursing facility,” said Lee.

County leaders said that they learned about this ongoing investigation late last week. For now that matter lies in the hands of state police investigators and cooperating staff from Pleasant Ridge.