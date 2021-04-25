Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Harborcreek Walmart

Pennsylvania State Police, Troop E- Erie Station, is investigating at least ten retail theft incidents that have occurred over the past two months.

These thefts have occurred in the timeframe from February to April at the Walmart located in Harborcreek at 5741 Buffalo Road.

The suspect appears to be a while male, approximately 6′ tall and in his late 30’s to early 40’s.

Anyone who has information that would lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Scott Guerriero at 814-898-1641.

Attached below is a photo of the suspect provided by Pennsylvania State Police.