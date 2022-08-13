Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12.

These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township.

The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise.

The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items and then getting into a blue/green four door Ford Sedan or possibly a Focus.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two male suspects.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Trooper Scott Guerriero at Pennsylvania State Police Erie at 814-898-1641.

Below is a photograph provided by PSP of the suspects.