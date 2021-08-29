Pennsylvania State Police investigate robbery at Little Caesars in Waterford

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Little Caesars Pizza on High Street in Waterford.

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a robbery.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene and immediately began their investigation and area canvass.

During the investigation, security footage was viewed by investigators showing a suspect dressed in all black.

The suspect entered the store as the assistant manager was conducting a countdown of the cash drawers. It was then that the suspect aggressively approached the counter and demanded the money.

The employee stepped back and fearfully complied as the suspect grabbed all of the money from the register.

The suspect then departed from the store and rode off on his motorcycle while dropping some of the money that was stuffed in his pockets.

The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction on Route 19. The security footage from Lavery’s Laundromat was able to provide screenshots of the suspect.

Police are still investigating this robbery. This is a developing story.

