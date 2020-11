On Saturday November 28th at approximately 12:45 a.m. the Pennsylvania State Police in Corry were called to an address on Route 8 in Bloomfield Township for reports of a deceased male.

The victim has been identified as a 50-year-old white male. No other information on the victims identity has been released at this time until the family of the victim is notified.

This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time.