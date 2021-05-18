Pennsylvania State Police investigates multiple thefts from motor vehicles leading to search in French Creek for stolen shotguns

Pennsylvania State Police Corry is currently investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles.

These thefts occurred in multiple counties between May 8th and May 11th. All thefts occurred at residences that had unlocked vehicles.

On May 17th, several search warrants were served and three individuals were apprehended in relation to the string of thefts.

Through the execution of the search warrants, multiple drugs, paraphernalia and items that were stolen were seized including stolen firearms.

The individuals accused in these thefts include 18-year-old Kaiden Kiowa Carr of Corry, 29-year-old Skyler Austin McCafferty of Union City, and 21-year-old Devon Kay McWilliams of Union City.

There is a fourth individual who is expected to be charged in connection to these thefts who is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

On May 18th, a search of French Creek was conducted by joint efforts of the Millvillage VFD, North East Dive Team, and the Corry Search and Rescue Dive Team produced four stolen shotguns that were reportedly dumped by the dam near Middleton Road in Leboeuf Township.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are encouraged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Corry at 814-663-2043.