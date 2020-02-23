Pennsylvania State Police investigating an overnight hit and run in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating an incident that was reported early Saturday morning yet happened over Friday night at 7210 West Lake Road.

According to State Police, an Audi S4 was traveling west on West Lake Road when the car eventually went off the side of the road and struck a mailbox.

Vehicle did not stop to exchange information, yet parts of the vehicle were located on the scene which indicated it was a silver Audi S4.

A neighborhood canvas was conducted, however State Police are asking anyone that has any information to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Girard.