Pennsylvania State Police investigating credit card fraud and theft incident

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an incident involving credit card fraud and theft from a motor vehicle.

On June 17th, it was discovered that a victims purse was stolen from the parking lot at the Lake View Country Club over in North East Township.

The purse was later discovered discarded in a ditch close to the scene. Two debit cards and a credit card were removed from the wallet inside of said purse.

The suspect(s) utilized the cards to make over $10,000.00 in transactions at various Wal-Mart stores in Erie, Crawford and Mercer County areas.

Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public for assistance in identifying the individual in the photos.

The suspect was with an unknown accomplice and they traveled in a dark colored vehicle believed to be a maroon SUV.