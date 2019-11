A two-vehicle crash in North East Township has claimed the life of an 18-year old.

The accident happened just before 8:00pm last night on East Main Road near Remington Road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car driven by 18-year old Devlin Rizzo of North East went out of control for unknown reasons.

The car skidded into the oncoming lake and collided with an SUV. Rizzo was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the SUV, a 55-year old North East woman suffered serious injuries