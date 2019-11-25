Pennsylvania State Police investigating two separate incidents involving juveniles at General McLane School District

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate incidents involving juveniles.

The first is a reported indecent assault where a 13-year-old boy reportedly inappropriately touched multiple girls at a General McLane School District Middle School.

The other incident claims that a General McLane High School student reported inappropriate pictures are being circulated around.

State Police were able to identify three suspects in this case.

“We just encourage young people to be careful over what they’re sending over social media and their cell phone devices. It could be a crime with the pictures or text messages that they’re sending. Again, just be smart before you hit send,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Pennsylvania State Police.

General McLane issued the following statement regarding the incidents: