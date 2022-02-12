Pennsylvania State Police Lawrence Park barracks set to tentatively reopen February 15th

Pennsylvania State Police at the Lawrence Park barracks say that the building could reopen as early as Tuesday, February 15th. That opening date however is subject to change.

The facility was closed to both the public and troopers during a project focused on changing the heating and air conditioning system.

The barracks commander said that both black mold and asbestos caused some delays in order to make sure that the building was safe.

It is believed that those changes could be completed by February 15th unless any additional issues arise.

Work on a new barracks in Summit Township is now set to begin in 2023.