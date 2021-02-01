Pennsylvania State Police members hold surprise 90th birthday for retired state trooper

It was a surprise birthday celebration for Robert Walchack, a former Pennsylvania State Trooper who turned 90-years-old today.

Active Pennsylvania State Police members from the Girard and Erie stations planned a surprise drive by this afternoon.

Marked cruisers drove past Walchack’s home in West Springfield during this celebration.

Walchack joined the Pennsylvania State Police back in 1954 and served the community for 28 years.

According to Walchack, he was surprised and delighted by the celebration today. He said he developed strong relationships with members of the community and many state troopers over the years.

“You can go with first name basis with that and the people and knowing them on investigations. It was always good. so you treat them well, they’ll treat you well,” said Robert Walchack, Celebrating 90th Birthday.

Walchack retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in July of 1981. He joined the United States Marshal’s service in 1985 serving as a deputy at the Erie Federal Court House until 1999.