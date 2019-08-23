Pennsylvania State Police patrolling Tall Ships Festival on horseback

Some of the extra security brought in to ensure safety during Erie’s Tall Ships Festival are mounted police.

Officers explained that this type of patrolling provides a couple of different advantages for an event this size. One is visibility, another is crowd control.

The Officers are a Special Unit through Pennsylvania State Police, making this trip a new experience for some of them as well.

“This is fantastic. I will say this is beautiful. This is my first trip to Erie. I have been to Crawford County as far North, but this is my first trip to Erie. Everyone should come out here and see this,” said Cpl. Brad Zook.

Just last year the Mounted Police were used 195 times to cover events across the Commonwealth.