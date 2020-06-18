Pennsylvania State Police release DUI arrest totals for 2019

Today, the Pennsylvania State Police release the totals for arrests troopers made to those charged with driving under the influence.

Troopers made 22,139 DUI arrests in 2019. This reflects a 1% increase from the 2018 total. Also, State Police investigated 4,692 DUI-related crashes in 2019.

Here is the breakdown of numbers for Troop E, which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties.

DUI Arrests- 1,175

DUI Crashes- 311

DUI Evaluations by Drug Recognition Experts- 56

You can view all of the statistics for all Pennsylvania State Police troops by viewing the file.