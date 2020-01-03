Pennsylvania State Police release New Year’s holiday enforcement data

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced they investigated 460 crashes over the New Year’s holiday enforcement period from Dec. 31, 2019 through Jan. 2, 2020.

Of the collisions investigated, 30 involved alcohol, 87 people were injured, and one person was killed in a single fatal crash.

State Troopers also arrested 279 people for driving under the influence during the holiday enforcement campaign. This a decrease from the 406 DUI arrests made over the holiday period last year, which spanned four days.

In addition to DUI enforcement, Troopers issued 6,410 speeding citations, 476 seat belt citations, and 66 child safety seat citations.

Full crash and enforcement data by troop is available below:

These statistics cover only the incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents where other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.