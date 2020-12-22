Pennsylvania State Police release report on State Gameland’s Gun Range fatality

On December 22nd at 2:08 p.m., troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Department Erie Barracks were dispatched to the State Gameland’s Gun Range at 10679 Sampson road in Green Township for reports of a shooting.

The initial investigation revealed that 26-year-old Robert Alan Eppley of North East PA was shooting down range and then turned and started shooting at the known victim.

The victim was a white male of 28 years of age from Erie. Another known suspect a white male 67 years of age also from Erie allegedly observed what was occurring and then shot Eppley multiple times.

Eppley died at the scene. The known victim is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital. The known suspect is also in custody.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed the gun range until further notice.

All involved parties have been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing.