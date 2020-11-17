Pennsylvania State Police remind drivers to be careful this holiday season

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to be careful this holiday season.

The troopers are reminding drivers to clear off their entire car before hitting the road. This includes any snow on the roof.

Drivers also need to turn on their headlights if their windshield wipers are running.

Be sure to also have plenty of gas in the car and as always allow for extra time when the roads are bad.

“Make sure that you are giving yourself extra time while keeping a large enough gap so that you have plenty of time to stop,” said Heather Kittle, Pennsylvania State Trooper.

State Trooper Kittle added that at all holiday gatherings it’s important to have a designated driver.