Pennsylvania State Police reminding the importance of taking Amber Alerts seriously

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents to take Amber Alerts seriously as they could save the life of a young child.

Amber Alerts provide critical information on child abductions through radio, television, billboards, and your smartphone.

Pennsylvania started using the Amber Alert system in 2002, leading to the safe recovery of 115 children. Seven children were safely recovered in 2020.

Police are urging people to set their cell phones to receive Amber Alert notifications.

“You never know if an Amber Alert is something that affects your family, so please enable those notifications and assist in any way possible. It could potentially save the life of a child.” said Corporal Brent Miller.

The Amber Alert system was created to honor Amber Hagerman, a nine-year old who was abducted and killed in 1996.