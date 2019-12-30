Pennsylvania State Police report number of accidents during holidays down this year

Pennsylvania State Police are hoping low numbers will continue when it comes to holiday crashes on Pennsylvania roads.

State police released statistics that show both the number of accidents and the severity of those accidents were down from last year.

In fact, in the three days of December 24 through December 26 this year, state troopers did not investigate a single fatal accident.

Troopers investigated 376 crashes in those three days and made 179 DUI arrests, but did not have a single fatality.

Last year in a four day stretch, there were six deaths in five fatal crashes.

You can find a full list of crash and enforcement data below: