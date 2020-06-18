Pennsylvania State Police report that they have Edinboro shooting suspect surrounded in Warren County

A day long search has reportedly reached an impasse as Pennsylvania State Police report that they have a suspect surrounded in a house in Warren County.

According to a viewer, that house is reportedly located close to the intersection of Route 6 and Baccus corners in Columbus PA near Corry.

The incident began this morning when officers responded to a shots fired call near Edinboro Manor.

Reports from the scene were that there were shots fired, but Edinboro Police said that no shots were fired at police.

This search for the suspect then moved to Wintergreen Gorge where police gathered looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police failed to find the suspect at the Wintergreen Gorge.

This evening according to a State Police Twitter account police have surrounded the suspect in a home over in Columbus PA and are hoping to end the stand off peacefully.

Police have blocked traffic on Route 6 near the intersection of Baccus Corners.

We now have a crew at the scene and will update the story as more information comes in.