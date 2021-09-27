Pennsylvania State Police reports Operation Nighthawk DUI Patrol yields 56 DUI arrests

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the results of an operation known as Operation Nighthawk on September 27th.

Operation Nighthawk is a DUI enforcement initiative in Erie County.

Over 110 state troopers and municipal police officers participated in the two night event in the overnight hours of September 24th and September 25th.

Here are the results according to Pennsylvania State Police:

DUI arrests: 57

Speeding citations: 7

Driving under suspension citations: 30

Driving under DUI related suspension: 5

Seat belt citations: 21

Other traffic citations: 194

Other criminal citations: 8

Other misdemeanor arrests: 41

Other felony arrests: 1

Warnings issued: 556

During this operation two handguns were confiscated at the traffic stops. One pursuit resulted in a DUI arrest.

Participating law enforcement agencies included Pennsylvania State Police Troops B,C,D,E,G, Titusville PD, Warren PD, Conneaut Lake Regional PD, Edinboro PD, Erie County Detective Bureau, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie City PD, Girard Borough PD, Lake City Borough PD, Lawrence Park Borough PD, Millcreek Township PD, North East PD , Oil City PD, Penn State University Police, Union City PD, Wesleyville PD, West Mead Township PD, Youngsville Borough PD.

Penalties for a DUI conviction in Pennsylvania are based on several factors, including an individual’s criminal history, blood alcohol content level, and whether injuries or property damage occurred.

Potential consequences include thousands of dollars in fines, license suspension, and prison time.

