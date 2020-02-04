Pennsylvania State Police searching for Dollar General theft fraud/forgery suspect









Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced they are currently searching for a suspect in a theft fraud/forgery case at the Dollar General located on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek PA.

The suspect is described as an unidentified black female who is 5’6,” 130 pounds, with black hair. She is seen in the picture wearing black pants with a black leather jacket.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on February 4, approached the cashier and attempted to load a Green Dot card with $500.

After the card was swiped by the cashier, the suspect claimed that the transaction did not go through and requested the transaction be canceled. However, the transaction was not canceled and the card was loaded with $500.

The suspect deceived the cashier and walked away stealing $500. This incident has occurred at other Dollar Generals in the surrounding area.

Anyone with any information should contact Trooper Tory Nocera at (814)-898-1641 or tnocera@pa.gov.