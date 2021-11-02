Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 14-year-old West Mead girl

MEADVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Police-Meadville station needs the public’s help searching for a missing girl.

14-year-old Isabella Hope Cote, who answers to “Isa” or “Bella,” left her home on Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m. in the area of the Forest Green Apartments, West Mead Twp. in Crawford County.

The victim is described as a white girl, 5-foot-1 or 5-foot-2, about 110 pounds with brown eyes and straight dirty-blonde hair that hangs below her shoulders.

Cote was last seen wearing black leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Meadville at 814-332-6911. Trooper Adam Gadsby investigating.

